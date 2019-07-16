To the editor:
Bisbee ‘17, aired on PBS, was a lesson for all. Director Robert Greene, summed it up well. He expressed that people of differing opinions were able to come together to produce the reenactment of the Bisbee Deportation of July 1917. It demonstrated how present views, through research, led to thoughtful reflection. The town may still have diverse opinions about the event, but they cooperated and produced a little known piece of history that will no more be a secret.
Thank you people of Bisbee.
Dotti Wellman, Sierra Vista