SB1224 response
To the Editor:
Sending Arizona taxpayer money to private, religious schools outside the state is draining the already few dollars for education in this state. By what legal precedent do our tax dollars fund out-of-state schools?
Senators Farnsworth and Karanaugh have led the way for charter schools and have profited from them. Now SB 1224: six Republican senators have sponsored this bill. It is not in the best interest of our students. If it were, this bill would be supported by both parties.
I stand with the educators who study all sides of educational issues. The constant attack on public school funding will not attract business nor will it benefit Arizona.
Please contact our state Sen. David Gowan (602-926-5154) to let him know we support investing in our schools in our state. Ask him to vote NO if it comes to the floor.
Dotti Wellman
Sierra Vista