I wake up again at 3, terrified. I ask myself why this keeps happening. And the answer that comes to me is i feel powerless. Powerless over what i ask the Universe? Powerless about the very people in our community that we are supposed to trust. I have lived outside this state for 25 years. Although i grew up in Tucson, i have lived all over the nation, but predominantly in the Midwest. Until Cochise County i have had no criminal record. I am also disabled, with a SMI designation. This, however, in no impairs my ethical values or my ability to see what is right or wrong. Since moving here because i am financially insecure, my interactions have been in my community of other poor people. Because of this, I have been continuously harrassed and profiled by the police. In 2018, a department of public safety officer, a misnomer, pulled me over and falsified information, which led to a felony DUI. An officer in the Bisbee Police Department leaked information to the Bisbee newspaper, which implicated me in crimes i had never been charged or tried for. Now because i walk to the store, i feel like i am being profiled once again. Remember, Jesus himself did not go to the wealthy and well off. He preached to the sinners, the lepers and the outcasts. The very people that are supposed to protect us have become bullies with power. Power enough to obliterate lives, which they have done me.
Amy Whitehead
Sierra Vista