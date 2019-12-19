To the Editor:
Each year when I hang my Christmas ornaments on the tree, I think I should write a letter. This year I am finally doing it.
This is a big thank you to all the preschool and elementary teachers who took the time to help my children specifically, but also the children whose lives they've touched to make handcrafted Christmas ornaments that often included a picture of them. They are my absolute favorite.
I know it was messy and frustrating to have your whole class doing such projects, but I want to tell you that I, for one, appreciate the effort you went through. Long after you retire, I will be enjoying those ornaments!!
Former Teacher, Forever Parent, Diana Wilcox