To the editor:
This is a slightly altered version of the Christmas letter my mother sent to her friends and family this year. We altered it because I thought it was too cute to just keep to ourselves.
This Christmas Poem is to be sung to the tune of "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer"
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen,
But do you recall, The most famous reindeer of all?
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Wore a mask on Christmas Eve, Protecting all from Covid, Safety measures we believe.
All of the other reindeer,
Distancing from Santa Clause, Outdoors for playing deer games, Sanitized and washed their paws.
We all follow protocol,
Hoping you do too,
Caring for each other now,
That will get us through, Hoo HOO!
Soon we will have a vaccine, Everything will be all right. Things will go back to normal,
Socializing day and night!
Composed by Barbara (Swasey) Wirsching and her husband Paul Wirsching; dedicated it to Paul's beloved son Paul H. Wirsching Jr.
Diana Wilcox
Sierra Vista