Military members, get a shot
To the Editor:
Wow!! Things must have changed in the military. When my late husband, a 22 year career Marine, was deployed somewhere, he lined up with others and received a shot. No, he wasn't asked if he wanted one. I'm wondering if today's military are asked if they want to take part in a battle?
Come on, gals and guys help us defeat this pandemic, or you could call it a war. And, by the way, I hope those saying 'No' will be confined to the fort. I'd rather they didn't run around our lovely city.
Dee Williams
Sierra Vista