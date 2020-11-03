To the editor:
Well once again your newspaper decided to not report or left out a small detail of a story. The story about the soldiers contracting the virus is important but you seemed to leave a minor detail out of the story. Location! Where did this take place? Because I would like to know and don't say it is a privacy issue because that is what gets us in trouble. The lie! You are not looking out for our safety. Although, you would say that because you think your keeping us safe, right. But the people of this city needs to know so we as citizens can take preventive measures ourselves. Now, is there anything else that you would like to tell us before we find out on our own?
Gardner Williams
Sierra Vista
Editor's note: Officials from Fort Huachuaca and the City of Sierra Vista declined to identify the location of the event when asked by the Herald/Review.