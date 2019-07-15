To the Editor:
I am so sick of seeing all of the articles about and by all of the “Goody-two-shoe” liberals whining about ILLEGAL immigrant’s terrible living conditions, the need to house them, feed them, treat them for diseases and other health concerns, their poor children, the terrible wall, and so much more.
Here’s my suggestions to those heading to the USA for free health care, free housing, and free everything else. DON’T COME HERE. GO HOME. TURN AROUND. I don’t want you here and neither do many, if not most of my neighbors. I really don’t care what the conditions are in your crappy, little home countries. I didn’t cause the lousy conditions – and neither did President Trump. Your own people caused and are causing those conditions. Do something about it at home. WE did. We don’t owe the rest of the world anything … Who does anything for the USA? Everybody always wants something from us – they never want to do anything for us except to criticize us and then ask us for help when they are in trouble.
It should be apparent that the USA is having a hard enough time fulfilling their obligation to my generation of Baby Boomers and the next couple of generations that were promised Social Security. How’s that working out? And how long do you think that will last? I didn’t work the last 50+ years (I’m 72 now) to have a large percentage of my paychecks go to taxes and to Social Security only to have the monies go to people who have never worked, never lived here, never put in to the fund, and don’t deserve a damned nickel for anything!
I’ve got a simple question for all of you whiners, “What have YOU done for THIS nation?” I guess the next question would be, “What gives you the right to spend my tax dollars on those that haven’t earned a damned thing?” And the final question is, “Where is the outrage for Veterans who aren’t getting what they deserve after actually having DONE SOMETHING for this country?”
You all just make me sick. Go do something worthwhile and truly meaningful for a change. Instead of spending that $20 for poster board, markers, and a stick to go protest some ridiculous cause – send it to the USO to help benefit our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and coasties, or some Veterans organization, or to the spouses and children of fallen heroes, or some organization that supports the Police or Fire folks, or EMTs, or someone else that has helped you or does help you.
J. R. Wilson
Sierra Vista