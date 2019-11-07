News or views?
To the Editor:
Thursday’s top headline in the Herald/Review “U.S. Immigration Policy Center Poll: Majority disapproves of border, immigration policies” strongly suggested that Mr. Trump and the Border Patrol are wrong in nearly everything they do.
The survey sample is so small and so skewed that any statistical probability is invalid! The article stated that the survey talked to around 2,700 people that lived within 100 miles of the border. 2,700 people out of SEVERAL MILLION doesn’t come close to meeting the requirements for a valid survey. And, the participants were aged between 18 and 55. Seriously? Not a single Senior Citizen? Don’t their opinions matter? No WWII veterans, nor Korean War veterans, nor Vietnam veterans? I talk to a lot of my fellow Vietnam vets and, if anything, they feel that Mr. Trump isn’t doing enough. They also feel that the Border Patrol is doing a great job.
This is just another blatant example of an academic with an agenda going after the president and the good people of the Border Patrol. He ought to be ashamed and so should the paper for printing it.
And what is the “U. S. Immigration Policy Center”? It sounds so official – but is really just a left-leaning group and part of the California Education system which is nothing more than a liberal indoctrination system! If you don’t believe me, go to their website at https://usipc.ucsd.edu/ and take a look.
Obviously, the publishers of the Herald/Review and the rest of the liberals won’t be happy until their goal of open borders is accomplished. Be careful what you wish for. I wonder if they’ll change their tune when people start getting massacred on this side of the border – like what happened on Monday when American women and children were slaughtered by the savages that roam throughout Mexico. They are just waiting to add the Southern U.S. to their killing fields.
Wake up. Use a little common sense! If you are going to publish garbage like this at least be honest and put it under “Opinion” and not as “News.”
J. R. Wilson
Sierra Vista