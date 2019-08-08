As I see the 2020 Presidential election, we’ll have one of two choices.
1. Support a rude, arrogant, uncouth, opinionated, New York entrepreneur that uses salty, and some say, racist language tweets at the drop of a hat. However, with all his faults, he is a Patriot with a capital “P” that wants to make the country a better place to live by securing the borders, keeping unemployment low, lower taxes, fair trade practices, continuing job creation and most important, protecting our capitalist economy and Constitutional government.
2. Support a Socialist politician that endorses free healthcare, free college, guaranteed monthly income, including illegal immigrants, reparations, eliminating the Border Patrol and ICE, open borders, a cockamamie Green Environmental plan that would take us back to the 19th century and sponsors with a nasty habit of yelling “racist” at any disagreement with their Socialist agenda. A Socialist Government would put the entire Western Hemisphere into our welfare/entitlement pool.
To me, the choice is a no-brainer!
Elliott Wilson
Sierra Vista