Whites need to admit problems with race
To the editor:
My parents were some of the least racist people I knew. My dad served in WWII, and as a professional jazz musician, played for years with many African American artists. My mom had always been a strong voice for civil rights.
Yet when my dad was in his 80s, and suffering after a stroke, he was very embarrassed to admit that he could not tolerate having a black caregiver to help him. My mom in her 70s found herself unable to accept friendship from a near neighbor – because the woman was black, not white.
And right now, people need to recognize that their gut reaction to the BLM movement is this same ingrained view that blacks are “different.” That if they cannot be treated as a subservient minority, somehow, we whites are somehow going to BECOME that minority.
It’s the same as the huge reaction from many men at the beginning of the #MeToo movement – “Wait, if we are not able to treat women like subordinates, women are going to begin to treat US like we treat WOMEN – oh, NO!!”
If we admit that blacks are NOT second-class citizens, somehow there seems to be a fear that WE are going to become the second class here – oh, NO!
White people, admit that we are afraid that if we open up for the rights of others, somehow our privileges are going to be infringed on.
It’s not pie – there is enough for all.
Hope Wiltfong
Hereford