End the ‘war on drugs’
To the editor:
De-fund the War on Drugs. The War on Drugs is an abject failure and is enforced in an extremely racist fashion. Today, street drugs are cheaper, more plentiful, and higher quality than when this “war” was declared. The victims of this “war” are languishing in our jails. The cost in taxpayer dollars is staggering! The human cost is clearly paid by our minorities that are jailed at a much higher rate than others. The alternative to the failed “War on Drugs” is presently being used effectively in Portugal. Make drugs a health problem not a legal problem. It will save taxpayer dollars, too.
Orin Witt
Hereford