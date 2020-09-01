Raining down on Hereford
To the editor:
“There is a sound of abundance of rain.”
I Kings ch. 18, v. 41
At last rain comes to Hereford, and outside my
Screen door it’s falling here on the morning lawn,
Falling on xeriscape ground, falling here
On the oleander and mesquite. Air is
Pungent, commingling this here and now with
Cool monsoon of northward tidings from near
Baha: Sea of Cortez of gray curling
Clouds, primping like a convent nun, resting
Atop Huachuca’s ridgeline. Its cadence
Is not harsh, yet bonds our assurance in calm
White noise falling, falling, falling for an hour,
For a mere moment, speaking blessings in human time.
Jerome Wolfe
Hereford