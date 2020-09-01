Raining down on Hereford

To the editor:

“There is a sound of abundance of rain.”

I Kings ch. 18, v. 41

At last rain comes to Hereford, and outside my

Screen door it’s falling here on the morning lawn,

Falling on xeriscape ground, falling here

On the oleander and mesquite. Air is

Pungent, commingling this here and now with

Cool monsoon of northward tidings from near

Baha: Sea of Cortez of gray curling

Clouds, primping like a convent nun, resting

Atop Huachuca’s ridgeline. Its cadence

Is not harsh, yet bonds our assurance in calm

White noise falling, falling, falling for an hour,

For a mere moment, speaking blessings in human time.

Jerome Wolfe

Hereford