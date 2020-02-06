Shame on you
To the Editor:
Sir, shame on you! Why in the world do you not print and or support the “Office of the President”? Good or bad the public supporting your publication deserve to see/read the actual story’s in the NEWS, whether you approve or not.
Simply because you may not approve of the current administration, doesn’t mean that you can or should shun and deprive your readers of the current news and events of this great nation.
We look forward to cancelling all business with your publication including subscription service, advertising and any and all other activities with said publication. Good riddance to your RAG!
John Woodworth
Sierra Vista
Editor’s note: Thursday’s Herald/Review did contain coverage of President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate. It appeared inside the paper with the national news, as did the story when the House voted to impeach Mr. Trump in December.