Finding safety in herd immunity
To the Editor:
Has the nation’s response to the novel coronavirus been to our benefit? We have crippled our economy. We have worsened medical care by delaying non virus-related treatments. Hospitals are losing money by limiting services. Government revenues are reduced while we incur vastly greater national debt. It’s high time to look at some facts.
At the worst, 50% of those infected are asymptomatic and 90% experience no to mild symptoms. A fraction of those remaining require hospitalization. A small fraction of those hospitalized die of the disease, usually due to complications from unrelated health issues. Consider also that outcomes may be much better than these estimates.
New York state and city have been hit hard by the virus. We should keep in mind that the populations most affected by the virus have been those who are most vulnerable. The ill-advised move to contain the virus in long-term care facilities caused countless deaths as the virus coursed through the weakest; the elderly and the unhealthy. We have learned from tragic experience.
We can hold out for a vaccine but we must remember that we have yet to produce a truly efficacious vaccine for any coronavirus, let alone this new one. All influenza vaccines yet developed have 40-60% effectiveness over limited periods of time. Just because some pharmaceutical outfit or politician says we’re close to finding a vaccine doesn’t mean we are. We’ve all seen news articles promising new meds that never seem to pan out.
Some promising medications have been found to treat the virus, but we reject some because they weren’t invented by Big Pharma and vetted by the FDA. French researcher Dr. Didier Raoult has studied chloroquine and finds it works in the early stages of the disease. A loathed politician mentioned the possibility of its effectiveness and, of course, many rejected its use. His opponents went so far as to organize a deeply-flawed “study” to “prove” its ineffectiveness. Our medical establishment rails against “experimental” use of medicines not examined in our own rigorous time-consuming double-blind tests
Our efforts have been geared to “flatten the curve” of hospitalizations and deaths. That does not reduce their final number, it just spreads them out over a longer period of time. The only benefit is that hospitals are not overwhelmed.
Our safety is to be found in herd immunity. We protect those at risk while permitting life to go on as usual for those who can tolerate the virus. They can catch it and develop immunity. Some very, very few will have tragic outcomes, but life is full of tragic outcomes and we cannot live it fully while flinching from every imaginable danger.
Robert Yancey
Sierra Vista