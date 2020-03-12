The Perils of Pure Democracy
To the Editor:
“Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch.”
−Benjamin Franklin
The process of referenda in our state constitution is an exercise in pure democracy. It is designed to sidestep the state’s legislative processes in favor of populist action. The evils of pure democracy are what led our nation’s founders to structure our government not as a democracy but as a republic. The shortcomings of democracy were well known to them, having been repeated throughout history, beginning with the Greeks. They knew it as the “tyranny of the majority.”
“You can fool all of the people some of the time, some of the people all of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Abraham Lincoln
The referendum seems a wonderful idea until one realizes it enables a poorly-informed public to vote to make well-intentioned but deeply-flawed laws that might be checked only by the judiciary.
What it takes to promote an ill-advised referendum is to convince, or fool, a majority of the voters at election time. This was the case when the state’s voters passed the minimum wage, marijuana and solar panel referenda. Outside interests jumped upon the opportunity to promote their initiatives to further their own prospects. Voters responded to these information, or disinformation, campaigns by passing all three initiatives.
Our republican form of government might have curbed these populist measures. The unwanted side effects of these initiatives might well have been anticipated by our state’s house of representatives, senate or governor and they might never have been made statutes.
Robert Yancey
Sierra Vista