KBRP seeking directors
To the Editor,
The Bisbee Radio Project is looking for several community-minded people to serve on its board of directors.
The mission of The Bisbee Radio Project (KBRP), is to maintain a community media center dedicated to creating an awareness of local interests and socially responsible programming. KBRP, through its cooperative structure, aims to entertain and enrich, with a broad mix of education, culture, art, humanities, and music.
Our board of directors is responsible for the operation of the radio station as well as The Royale Theater. KBRP is truly a community-owned project. We need a few more devoted lovers of our great radio station to serve on the board and help us cover our wide range of activities.
If you are interested in serving as a board member, please write to KBRP Radio at P.O. Box 1501, Bisbee, AZ 85603 or you can also email us at BisbeeKBRP@gmail.com requesting that your name be placed on the ballot for our members to vote in late November.
Also with your request, please include a short paragraph about yourself and what you could contribute to our operation.
At our website, kbrpradio.com, you will also find an application for the KBRP Board of Directors’ position.
This is your radio station, but only members will be able to vote at this election. You can become a member by visiting our website.
Stayed tuned! Listen to us at 96.1 FM or stream us at kbrpradio.com.
Peter Young
Bisbee Radio Project