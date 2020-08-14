Press box sign a fitting honor for two great men
To the Editor:
It is with great appreciation from the Carolan-Kurtz family that we acknowledge the support from the Herald/Review which helped us install a press box sign to recognize two great men who loved being a part of Buena Sports. Both Kevin Carolan and Steve Kurtz had a job to do, and they did it well…
Kevin spent more than half of his life writing in the sports section for the Sierra Vista Herald, and when Steve was hired to broadcast sports at the local K-TAN radio station, these two men were destined to share their stories, energy, and a friendship; and it showed in both print and through the ‘air-waves’ for over 40 years. How ironic that they left us so unexpectedly within the same year.
We started this project a year ago, and it finally happened! Steve and Kevin have now received the honor they both deserve. They left a legacy of memories in that press box promoting Buena athletes and they were the best fans ever!
The help from the Herald Review was exactly what we needed to reach out to our community as we tried desperately to make this ‘gift’ come through. Once we were able to show community support, Barbara Williams and the Sierra Vista School board approved the placement of the sign.
Next, came the funding; family members pitched in, but it was the generous gift from the Herald and Wick family that made it possible. Kevin loved writing about sports for the Wick family: Thank you for giving him a life where he could articulate his passion.
We would also like to thank Grady, Mark Dannels, and Donovan at Cherry Creek radio for giving us the opportunity to share our story with the community. We know that Dannels and Davenport will do an excellent job as the new voice in Buena Sports, but for me, I will always remember Steve and Kevin’s voices flowing through the air at Loveless Field.
Growing up in a small community gives us a sense of protection from the bigger world… but this community does more; it comes together to offer comfort, hope, and sympathy.
Wendee Carolan-Grinde
Sierra Vista