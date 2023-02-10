Lisa Marra, the former county Elections Director, is a local and irreplaceable treasure. I first met her in 2019, when she responded to an invitation from the League of Women Voters to talk to Douglas citizens about the importance of voting. My respect for Ms. Marra’s fairness and professionalism has only grown since then. The 2020 election went smoothly in Cochise County, much more so than in many other parts of the country. This was not an accident, but due to the thoroughness with which Ms. Marra organized and implemented the very complicated processes of testing machines and counting votes. To this year’s appalling election meddling by two county supervisors, she responded with courage and allegiance to the law. Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd just couldn’t tolerate her integrity.
I doubt that, having invested so much and so successfully in our Elections Office, Ms. Marra had just been thinking about stepping down for a while, as asserted by Supervisor Judd. Anyone following the fiasco of county government surely understands that her departure was driven (as she has stated) by the hostile actions of Judd, Crosby and David Stevens. One of Ms. Marra’s long-term, highly trained assistants has also resigned this year, leaving the Elections Office without experienced leadership and subject to takeover by partisans, just in time to interfere with the attempt to recall Tom Crosby. I hate to imagine how all this ends.