Five justices of the Supreme Court have lied to the American public. During their confirmation hearings they stated they would follow and respect judicial precedent. These five justices have indicated in a draft opinion that they favor overturning 50 years of constitutional precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade. Imagine if they have their way: women’s reproductive rights ( including even contraception) would most probably be turned over to individual states ... some of which already have passed laws that would prohibit abortion even in cases of rape, incest and even if the LIFE OF THE MOTHER is at stake! To all of the men of SE Arizona consider this terrible possibility: a female family member be it a daughter, sister, wife, cousin, mother, grandmother or girlfriend is raped or is the victim of incest and becomes pregnant ... and the state of Arizona tells you and that female she must carry that child to term. You cannot object, the government tells you what can and cannot be done with that unwanted pregnancy. Think about that. The citizenry of the USA overwhelming supports abortion with reasonable restrictions but we now have five right-wing justices (supported by religious zealots and one-issue social conservatives) that are set to overturn a woman’s right to abortion. Again, set into law 50 years ago. If that happens, the United States will join Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia in banning abortion. What great and enlightened company.