After reading a recent article in the paper, I thought I should write about my experience in doing business in the city of Sierra Vista. I really felt for Shannon who has struggled so much. The frustrations of your dreams not becoming a reality are very real. As I've done business here, I've realized there is so much more to business than what I learned as a student. Anywhere business is done there is red tape to go through, and a major challenge is knowing what the red tape is and who to talk to about it.
Being a part of the Sierra Vista Leadership Class that the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce puts on helped me a lot. We looked at a lot of expansion options before purchasing the building that has become the West End Health Center. For every option before we did anything we spoke with the city, and three people would come and talk to us and wouldn't bill us for their time. They would apologize for some of the regulations that would prevent us from doing what we want.
I told them I understood because after walking around in cities in Third World countries, it is obvious that those areas don't have the same regulations. If they change standards, it means a change in the appearance and safety of the city over time. I do appreciate that the city lets buildings be grandfathered in. It would be tragic if the city walked into businesses and told them they all had to change to the latest code, and if they couldn't afford, it then they would have to close. I have worked with both Mignonne Hollis with the AREDF and Tony Boone, who is the Economic Development Manager with Sierra Vista. They have helped me work through the red tape that is here in as easy a manner as possible. This has made doing business and real estate in Sierra Vista a positive experience for us.