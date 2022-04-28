The recent article on the movement to manage water in the Willcox basin doesn't explore the full rational, or need for such, and along with quotes from various Willcox city officials, paints a picture that is simply incomplete at best. I am local and in fact I've lived near Pearce for 21 years watching my well go dry once already. Make no mistake, our groundwater is being regulated, but only by the laws of the jungle, that is survival of the fittest. In this case that means those with the deepest pockets and deepest wells. While I am a small government guy, I see no more important place to govern than that of our precious groundwater. Do I want the new and growing corporate AG users and their investors to determine what's best for our limited and rapidly falling water supply, or my elected government? It truly is that simple, and while I don't want government in my life any more than necessary, I do not expect investors in the large AG concerns to have my best interest, nor the interest of the smaller and long standing farmers as their primary goal. They owe no allegiance to anyone but their investors, that's business. Our concerns have to reach beyond just business and consider everyone's future and the fact that we are depleting our aquifer at a rate of 3 to 8 times faster than its recharge, according to ADWR! An AMA is one rational choice in our tool bag.