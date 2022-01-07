Purchase Access

To the editor:

There, sadly, are many stories in the Herald about a child’s death due to abuse. Very often, other people outside the household are aware of the abuse, but don’t intervene.

Maybe they don’t know what to do. I’m going to tell you.

Call the Arizona child abuse hotline. You can remain anonymous if you want. The number is: 888-SOS-CHILD (888-767-2445)

You don’t have to witness the abuse or neglect. If you suspect the child is a victim of abuse or neglect, the experts will look into the case. Of course, if you witness the abuse, call 911.

Helen Lacey

Sierra Vista

