You’re in a third-world country and become ill. The only doctor available is a local medicine man the locals recommend. So you go see him and right off, he launches into a spiel about how the universe works according to the local cultural and religious tradition. Included is a view of gender fluidity. There is really no such thing a man or woman, but rather an array of fanciful sexual entities each with its special characteristics and inclinations.
At this point you might be of a mind to forego treatment and stick to the Imodium and antibiotics.
Back in the modern world, you go to a medical institution full of confidence in an approach to medicine based on experimentation and empiricism. The human genome has been completely mapped and great insights have been gained on the distinctions between genetic causes of pathologies and those caused by disease, trauma, or unfortunate dispositions.
Much to your chagrin, when you start on the initial paperwork, you find a similar cosmological perspective to the witch doctor’s. You aren’t asked if you’re male or female; man or woman, but the gender (pick one of many) you “identify” with. Man, woman, male or female aren’t included in the choices.
We all understand the need for compassion. Those who suffer from mental problems or philosophical dysfunction due to trauma or malicious indoctrination need our support. However, putting these individuals in charge of governance, academics or medical institutions is a grave error.