To the editor:

You’re in a third-world country and become ill. The only doctor available is a local medicine man the locals recommend. So you go see him and right off, he launches into a spiel about how the universe works according to the local cultural and religious tradition. Included is a view of gender fluidity. There is really no such thing a man or woman, but rather an array of fanciful sexual entities each with its special characteristics and inclinations.

Tags