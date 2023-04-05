To the editor:

Last week, David Stevens used his official capacity to accost people circulating the nonpartisan Recall Tom Crosby petition. They were on the public easement and/or private property next to the Hereford post office. Stevens claimed they were on “federal land” and ordered them to leave. As recorder, though, he should have known better; he has no bigger responsibility than to oversee county real estate records. These records were at his fingertips. Moreover, he had reportedly complained to the USPS about the same people on the same lot a full 10 days earlier, so he had plenty of time to figure out he was wrong and stand down.

