Your sham action to count the vote by hand, proposed at the 24th hour, is nothing but a ploy to continue and perpetuate the Big Lie. Over 60 trials addressing the issue of "campaign irregularities" have all been rejected by the courts, including the Supreme Court, packed with three Trump appointees.
Ms. Judd, who participated in the insurrection proceedings of Jan. 6 and proudly posted her photos on her FB Page (now removed), should have no business addressing this issue as her mission is to continue the distrust in our fair elections, to waste Arizonans' money and continue to confuse people, ultimately undermining our Democracy. Most recently Dr. Ward, another election denier, under oath took the Fifth! You all know you are spewing lies. If you had any integrity you would resign.
Through earlier hearings this past summer, the Jan. 6 committee has shown how former President Donald Trump and his followers, Ms. Judd being one of them, spread the “big lie” of a stolen election. The hearings have also shown how Trump stoked the rage of protesters who attended the rally, as Ms. Judd did and then marched to the U.S. Capitol. Ms. Judd, you should at the very least recuse yourself from any activities and decision-making about our elections. Instead, shamelessly, you advocate for processes that will directly undermine our trust in our government. That is nothing short of sabotaging our democracy.
This action should not be continued as it promotes hate, distrust and chaos, and stokes anti-democratic sentiments in the electorate. Stop this insanity and disinformation campaign. Stop stoking commissions with election deniers like Mr. Montgomerry, a fake elector signator.
Facts:
Voting machines are checked for accuracy pre and post-election.
Hand counting is less accurate and prone to errors and tampering.
So close to the election, there is no possibility of vetting either personnel or physical venues for protecting the vote from those intended to produce distrust and chaos, meant to undermine the cornerstone of our democracy.
In short, this proposal is an abomination and should be terminated.
Sanda Clark
Green Valley
Sanda Clark is a candidate for Arizona House Legislative District 19