Apparently neither Representative Ciscomani, Senators Kelly or Sinema, nor the Herald/Review’s “Our View” writers have recently visited Chiricahua National Monument, as their desire for National Park designation is uninformed and short-sighted. Chiricahua National Monument consisting of only 12,025 acres is a relatively small area with only one road. The parking lot at the Visitor Center is often full. The two small parking areas and a few picnic tables at the end of the narrow scenic drive are often crowded. Bonita Canyon Campground, with only 25 sites, is usually full. The "Wonderland of Rocks" and the sensitive environment surrounding the vertical columns of rock formations deserve protection, not exploitation for the benefit of a few hotels, restaurants and related business owners. The Herald/Review sees this change of designation as “comparably cheap” but does not consider the potential impacts and permanent damage to this jewel of nature. National Park Service nomenclature and basic criteria for different official titles shows, a “park” contains a variety of resources and encompasses large area to help provide protect resources, while a “monument” intends to preserve at least one nationally significant resource and is usually smaller than a national park and lacks its diversity of attractions.The National Park System, which currently encompasses 424 park system sites including 63 “National Parks,” is critically underfunded and in crisis with a maintenance backlog that stands at more than $22 billion. Our Representative and Senators should work toward protecting our public lands and national treasures with adequate funding.