RE: “Our View: Our role in a healthy democracy.” (Updated June 7, 2022)
Thank you for your commitment to helping create an informed electorate. I’m glad to know that the “Herald/Review Media takes an incredibly serious role in keeping the voters of Cochise County updated on vital issues and candidates’ positions on the issues.”
To that end, here are two questions I hope you will ask each candidate:
1. Does the candidate believe and support The Big Lie (Trump’s assertion that the 2020 election was stolen)?
2. Does the candidate agree or disagree that it was OK for a group of “alternate electors” to sign a forged document in a scheme to overturn Arizona’s duly certified votes in the 2020 presidential election?
Because I agree that “all politics is local,” I think voters should know what Cochise County Republican Committee Chair Robert Montgomery has to say about his participation as an “alternate elector,” and why he added his signature to the forged document.
I want to know each candidate’s opinion on these matters because I want to know if he/she believes that my vote matters. I want to know which candidates support democracy and which support creating an autocracy.
Thank you again for your commitment to keeping the citizens of Cochise County informed.