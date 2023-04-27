We need a new jail, like we need a hole in our heads. Since our jails are not even "safe" anymore, or clean, nor can people visit their family members there anymore, it's already becoming a gulag. We all gave a sigh of relief that the supervisors did not take "COVID" money to build a quarantine camp here, this smacks of an end run to do the same thing, against the will of "we the people." Combined with the new Restrict Act being pushed in D.C., our locals will end up in the new jail for as much as 20 years for "speech" that the regime in power claims is "hurtful." I watched the lies that gave us the current jail decades ago. Since they didn't have enough criminals to put in the original one, they had a sudden contract to put "overflow"' prisoners into that facility. Why should taxpayers pay for jails that they will be forced into at the whim of a ruling class that fails to follow and/or selectively enforce the law at all? The unannounced mail-in only method is simply unacceptable too. It seems we have corrupt criminals in "office" who never get equally and legally held responsible for anything today, while they cut deals for real criminals and seek to make the average people into criminals at will. Victimless crimes based on un-named accuser's "feelings" will destroy society and our nation. Until we go back to paper ballots, it's all criminal.