The boldface headline on the front page of the Aug. 9 Herald/Review "House holds hearing on ‘Biden’s Border Crisis’ at Cochise College" is a sad and frightening example of bad and biased journalism. The single quote marks around Biden’s Border Crisis do little to indicate that the paper is merely quoting remarks made by meeting leaders. Rather the headline reflects the editorial position taken repeatedly by the Herald/Review, but which should never appear in a news article.
The issues on the U.S. border have existed throughout the administrations of presidents of both parties. As the Washington Post reported on Jan. 8, 2019, Trump’s prime-time address on immigration on Jan. 22, 2019 will be “the third time since 2006 ... an American president will use the White House bully pulpit to deliver a prime-time address on immigration ... ” That article reported George W. Bush and Barack Obama also ... “responded to the failures of the nation’s massive immigration system and Congress’s inaction ... ”
Time magazine in 2021 reported: “Biden’s attempts to address immigration may be new, but the issue is one that has dogged his predecessors for decades. Since the 1970s, Republicans and Democrats alike have tried to address undocumented immigration by constructing ever more draconian policies of border control ... ” Neither party has succeeded.
Mr. Hickman, you owe your readers an apology for your egregious headline. And you need a follow-up article to correct misleading facts presented during the hearing. According to the CBS News report on July 21, 2023, “The number of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization in June plummeted to the lowest level since the start of the Biden administration ... Border Patrol agents recorded just over 100,000 apprehensions last month of migrants who entered the U.S. illegally along the southern border, a sharp drop from the 169,000 apprehensions reported in May, the preliminary statistics show."
We look forward to your unbiased follow-up article.