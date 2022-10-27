What a shocking surprise to receive your partisan and unsigned attack on Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, our two Republican Cochise County Supervisors. Who is the author? Why did you blast this out in an email to your subscribers? And why did you publish a call-to-action that included flooding the two supervisors' phones with calls? When will you publish and send out the other side of this issue? This kind of blatant political activism has no place in our only substantial countywide newspaper.
I listened to the Board of Supervisors' meeting where the vote ended in our 2 GOP Supervisors in favor of the 100% recount in every Cochise County precinct. During the hours of testimony both in favor and opposed to this proposal, it appeared that most of the folks giving their opinions lived outside Cochise County. When Ann English read a list of names (dozens of them) who just wanted to be listed in the minutes as "opposed," I do not remember even one name being identified as a Cochise County resident. The Democrats were well organized in their opposition.
What is the political left so afraid of? There were so many excuses given, but none seemed robust enough to counter the concerns of so many of us that the voting machines are not fully functioning as they should, and that they can be "hacked" by outsiders. So, let the hand count continue. Let's have an election that is secure and properly double-checked.
What a disgrace that our county attorney refuses to represent our two courageous supervisors! I've heard from more than one state representative that Cochise County will not break any laws by doing a 100% recount precinct by precinct. I sincerely hope our county and our supervisors will be represented in the threatened lawsuit by a firm which knows both Arizona law and our U.S. Constitution!