To the editor: 

What a shocking surprise to receive your partisan and unsigned attack on Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, our two Republican Cochise County Supervisors. Who is the author? Why did you blast this out in an email to your subscribers? And why did you publish a call-to-action that included flooding the two supervisors' phones with calls? When will you publish and send out the other side of this issue? This kind of blatant political activism has no place in our only substantial countywide newspaper.

