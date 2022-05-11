To the editor:
I read with interest a story published in the Sierra Vista Herald/Review dated May 1, 2022, titled “Sierra Vista victorious in bicyclist's lawsuit.” The section of the article that aroused my interest was the statement by the lawyer Grochowsky “told jurors Beck should have been riding as close to the white line on the road as possible, based on Arizona Revised Statute 28-815.” He obviously does not understand ARS 28-815.
For brevity I will let you look up the statute 28-815 from the Arizona State Legislature web site, titled “Riding on roadway and bicycle path; bicycle path usage” https://www.azleg.gov/viewdocument/?docName=https://www.azleg.gov/ars/28/00815.htm.
Specifically, there are four exceptions under paragraph A.
The first exception states “If overtaking and passing another bicycle or vehicle proceeding in the same direction.” This is just like driving a car. If I need to pass another bicycle or vehicle I pass on the left.
The second exception states “If preparing for a left turn at an intersection or into a private road or driveway.” Again, this is just like driving a car where I would position for destination before turning. I would move to the left side of the lane to turn left.
The third exception states “If reasonably necessary to avoid conditions, including fixed or moving objects, parked or moving vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, animals or surface hazards.” The one most motorist do not understand is the surface hazards. It may not be a surface hazard to a motored vehicle but will be a hazard to a cyclist.
The fourth exception, the one Grochowsky was referring to, states “If the lane in which the person is operating the bicycle is too narrow for a bicycle and a vehicle to travel safely side by side within the lane.” The confusion with this paragraph is bolded and underlined. Stated another way: what makes a lane too narrow?
According to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), a document referenced by planning and transportation professionals, the minimum operating width of a bicyclist is 48-inches/4-feet. This is why bicycle lanes are 4 feet wide. I need 4-feet as a minimum of lateral roadway space to operate my bicycle safely. Combine this requirement with ARS-735, motorist must pass me “of not less than three feet” creates the requirement that I need 7-feet of lateral road space. This leaves 5 feet for a motor vehicle to occupy when passing a bicyclist in a 12-foot vehicle lane. A mini cooper, one of the smallest cars in America, is 68-inches/5.6-feet wide. In summary I can legally take the lane on any road 12 feet or less since the smallest car on our roads is too wide to share. Here is a good tutorial https://cyclingsavvy.org/lane-width-space/ to reaffirm this concept.
This is also the safest since you are communicating to the motorist from a distance, they must use the other lane for passing. For more information on bicycle safety https://cyclingsavvy.org
Thomas Armstrong
Sierra Vista