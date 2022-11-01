This morning, migrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande border at El Paso carrying a Venezuelan flag. They were repelled by Border Patrol. Will you finally admit that our country is being invaded?
Illegal entry into this country is at an all-time high level, thanks to the policies put in place by President Biden beginning on his very first day in office. Petroleum prices are at an all-time high, due to the policies put in place by President Biden beginning on very his first day in office. Diesel fuel moves every commodity in our nation and the cost of transportation alone guarantees higher prices. But on top of that the president pushed through his excessive spending bills, further fueling the highest inflation in 40 years.
The president is able to force his disastrous policies due to one-party rule in Washington D.C. His party controls the Administrative branch of government as well as both houses of Congress and he is getting very little occasional push-back from Sen. Sinema and none from Sen. Kelly.
Do you seriously think we are better off today than two years ago? We desperately need some balance in government, one-party rule can lead to tyranny. A few are getting rich, while everyone else suffers. Please vote to bring balance to government, vote for Blake Masters for senator.