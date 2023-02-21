I have been dismayed by the increasingly partisan and one-sided coverage by the Herald/Review in regards to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and county recorder. In light of the mounting questions surrounding the entire elections process in Arizona and how it has degenerated under then SOS Hobbs; Tom Crosby, Peggy Judd and David Stevens have done an outstanding job in attempting to ensure that the voters of Cochise County can have confidence in their elections. Contrary to reporting by the Herald, this was not against the law, they had received guidance from the then AG that a hundred percent hand count was permissible. It was only overturned by a liberal Pima County judge. That decision BTW is under appeal.
The last election also showed the necessity of placing the elections department under the County Recorder, who is an elected official accountable to all voters of Cochise County. The elections process is too important to leave to an unelected, and apparently unaccountable, bureaucrat.
It is also unfortunate that because of their partisanship, the Herald would beg the county attorney, a senior officer of the court, to not resign, in spite of his reckless actions that potentially endangered the lives of anyone in the vicinity of his driving. Others have lost jobs and worse, but had they had the right political views all would have been forgiven by the Herald.
McIntyre has taken an oath to uphold the law, he should be held accountable.