To the editor:

I have been dismayed by the increasingly partisan and one-sided coverage by the Herald/Review in regards to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and county recorder. In light of the mounting questions surrounding the entire elections process in Arizona and how it has degenerated under then SOS Hobbs; Tom Crosby, Peggy Judd and David Stevens have done an outstanding job in attempting to ensure that the voters of Cochise County can have confidence in their elections. Contrary to reporting by the Herald, this was not against the law, they had received guidance from the then AG that a hundred percent hand count was permissible. It was only overturned by a liberal Pima County judge. That decision BTW is under appeal.

