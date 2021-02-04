We don’t blame Cochise County health officials for being angry at receiving just 1,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
County officials had requested some 6,000 of the “coronavirus killer” and found out this week that the Arizona Department of Health Services (DHS) was only sending 1,100 doses of the drug. Considering the number of people who are coming up on the deadline to receive their second shot of the vaccine, that would leave around 100 people who could get inoculated for the first time.
100, among a county population of about 126,000.
To their credit, county health officials have bent over backward to comply with ever-increasing reporting requirements issued by Gov. Ducey and the DHS. Executive orders issued by the governor are requiring the county and the vendors who agree to dispense the vaccine to collect more data from the people being vaccinated and upload that information to two different websites.
County health services director Alicia Thompson rightly referred to the collection and reporting of the additional data as “burdensome.” She expressed concern that the partnership her agency has cultured with local vendors is threatened by the bureaucratic reporting nightmare.
Here’s the thing — don’t blame the state.
This week Arizona received 20,000 fewer vaccine doses from the federal government than the prior week. Because of this cut, there has been a corresponding decrease in the allotment to the 13 rural counties in the state, all of which are dispensing Moderna.
Gov. Ducey called on Arizona’s congressional delegations — which includes District 2 U.S. Rep Ann Kirkpatrick — to “…meet the urgent need for additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine and secure funding for its distribution.”
As of February 2, Arizona administered 702,664 doses of the vaccine, or just over 9 percent of the state’s population. Arizona recently requested an additional 300,000 doses of the life-saving vaccine, and an additional 300,000 doses a week. That request was denied by federal officials.
We’ve seen and heard a lot about the plan to ramp up the distribution of vaccines in the weeks since the Biden administration came into office. The new president promised that 100 million Americans would be inoculated in the first 100 days of his term, until he found out that the number was embarrassingly low and equalled what the Trump administration was already on track to accomplish.
Now we’re hearing about all the hard work and ambitious efforts that are being made by President Biden’s administration and Congress to get the vaccine out, but what we’re seeing is reductions in the number of doses being provided to Arizona, and in turn to Cochise County.
We’d like to hear from our U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick on what she’s doing to improve the situation.
Until we do, be safe, follow the protocols, and endure.