To the editor:

My father has suffered from cancer for a long time, and I have taken on the role of serving as his primary caregiver. I have been with him every step of the way, through each of the challenging decisions we have had to make. This journey has made me have a deeper appreciation for the need for quality access to medical care. Patients like my father need our nation’s scientists and researchers to continue working toward finding new breakthrough treatments or even a cure for cancers and other terminal diseases.

