A recent letter to the editor states something about which readers should not only be surprised but frightened: “Tom Crosby, Peggy Judd and David Stevens have done an outstanding job in attempting to ensure that the voters of Cochise County can have confidence in their elections.” For those who know the truth about these three, this statement comes as a surprisingly twisted view of the situation. But it should also cause alarm. The facts reveal that Crosby, Judd and Stevens have done just the opposite: They have assaulted our voting rights and the integrity of our elections. They have disregarded the Rule of Law by refusing to certify election results, violating the Open Meeting Law, and attempting to hold an illegal hand count of votes. They have forced our outstanding nonpartisan Elections Director to resign by creating a hostile work environment. They have burdened county taxpayers with over $120,000 in legal fees. They now attempt to usurp all election authority. What is most frightening is that what helps fuel their antics is a gullible sector of our community ready to follow their leaders wherever they go. Authoritarian politicians gain control by subverting the truth. They persuade their followers to abandon facts and critical thinking. We must not let those in our community who are psychologically resistant to fact-based critical thinking prevail. Loyal patriotic Americans in Cochise County need to live in a world where facts matter. Don’t be part of this gullible sector. Learn the facts.