We are no longer a nation of one people speaking with one voice – but – rather a Confederation of Nation States governed by citizens lending their voice to widely disparate interpretations of our Constitution.
We have those states which advocate either for: Unrestricted-Gun-Rights or Restricted-Gun-Rights; Elections via Electoral College or Popular Vote; Anti-Abortion or Pro-Choice; Anti-LGBT or Pro-LGBT.
Then too there are those Nation States which argue for One National Religion (theocracy) countered by those states which argue for Freedom of Religion.
A Confederation of Nation States cannot effectively govern. One need only look at the European Union, which has rarely come to consensus on anything. Or at NATO, which cannot come to agreement as to whether member nations should assist the Ukrainians or sit by while Russia annihilates the Ukrainian people and its culture. Then too – there is the United Nations – which we do not even want to begin to mention.
Perhaps we have grown too big to sustain ourselves as one nation – or - our cultural and generation gaps are too wide to bridge. I simply don’t know.
All I know is that whatever our political divides, they are much too deep and pervasive to heal, at least in the immediate future.
Perhaps it is enough for me to know that our citizenry understands the challenges now confronting our Confederation of Nation States.