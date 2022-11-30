Praise for the Board of Supervisors Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor:God bless the brave patriots on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors for standing up for election integrity and against the fraudulent Katie Hobbs.The gross disenfranchisement of voters in Maricopa County, voter suppression and blatant conflicts of interest should not be tolerated.The people deserve free and fair elections and that did not occur on Nov. 8. A remedy must be found to reverse this travesty.Shawn WarfordSierra Vista Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Voter Election Conflict Of Interest Politics Suppression Supervisor Patriot Cochise County Board Most Popular Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Back into the land of the living Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval Judd, Crosby again delay canvass SEABHS opening residential facility for mental health, substance disorders Court hires 'senior commissioners' to help with settlement conferences Witnesses describe shooting at RV business in Huachuca City Plea deal for man in bicyclist fatally off the table, prosecutors say Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Site search Search