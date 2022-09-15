To the editor:
Canyon Vista Medical Center feels like two entities. The hospital rooms house patients as they are cared for by kind, intelligent staff and an outstanding case management team who transitions them to home or to alternate care.
Then there is entity number two ... the emergency room. All doctors there are NOT hospital employees, but persons contracted through an agency. The nurses and auxiliary personnel ARE employees, but the ER is grossly understaffed, with no one making eye contact, giving updates, information or following through with well-planned, articulated patient discharge. ER personnel could not even provide the names or numbers for the doctor on duty, or for the case management department.
My husband, 87, with a complex medical history, was taken to the ER after a serous fall.
He was given good emergency surgery, but all went downhill afterward. Five hours after surgery, I was called to pick him up, "ready for home.” Not only was there no plan of care, he could not walk or help himself in any way. The ER nurses shoveled him into the back seat, remarking he could see his doctors on Monday. We had EMTS at our home lifting him several times that day. Thanks to the ER, my husband fell a second time and was finally admitted to Canyon Vista for proper care upstairs, when in fact, he should have been admitted after his emergency surgery.
My mistake in all this, was not questioning what these ER persons were doing as they laid my husband in the back seat. If you must visit this place, question everything. It is not rude to question. It is essential.
The happy outcome in all this is my beloved is receiving therapy in a well-run place, staffed by long-term employees.
Canyon Vista needs to aggressively improve its ER or close it altogether.
Leslie Saunders
Huachuca City
