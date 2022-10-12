I am quite fond of our Sierra Vista firefighters, having had to call them a few times. Plus, they are quite good looking. But that’s not why I am writing.
Elections means signs. There are rules and regulations at the state and local level regarding signs. Apparently, a few of our firefighters have aligned themselves with an organization that is not following the rules. A couple of outsiders, one who doesn’t live in our county, or city, and a former council member who ran for mayor years ago and lost have taken it upon themselves to use our firefighters in ways that are not within state law or local personnel policies.
Election signs must be imprinted with a “paid for by … ” notice. The signs that endorse a candidate for mayor and two for the council claim to be paid for by the Sierra Vista Firefighter PAC. There is no such organization registered with the secretary of state. Additionally, the only name attached to this organization is "Professional Firefighters of Sierra Vista," which is registered as a 501c3 and has no members. This type of organization is prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in political campaigns, yet the signs endorse three candidates.
The question is: how many of our firefighters voted to endorse candidates or are connected with the PAC or the 501c3 organization? Is it really a good idea to endorse candidates that may or may not succeed?