In a July 19th letter to the editor signed by AZ State Representative Gail Griffin, Ms. Griffin comes out against clean air. Fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), or soot, is an extremely dangerous pollutant that is responsible for over 100,000 premature deaths each year in the United States. The proposed United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) action to strengthen a key National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for fine particle pollution will prevent an estimated 20,000 deaths annually. Since December 2020, public health experts, based on robust scientific evidence, have recommended strengthening the standard. Leaving the outdated and insufficient standard in place has the effect of putting hundreds of thousands of Americans at risk for serious health problems including asthma, heart attacks, stroke, and infant mortality. The proposed strengthening of the fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) standards will have extremely limited impact on Cochise County, except to make our air cleaner and improve the health of many local citizens. Most reasonable people would not come out against Clean Air, protecting health, or saving lives. However, as regularly reported by Capitol Times, Arizona Republic, and Arizona Daily Star, Rep. Griffin, as chairwoman of the Arizona House Committee on Natural Resources, Energy & Water, is a constant roadblock to protecting the public lands, protecting groundwater, renewable energy, or anything protecting the environment.