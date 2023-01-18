Increased pumping of Cochise County's underground water for surface use, — much of it being done by huge, for-profit businesses that come here from outside of Arizona — is causing residential wells to go dry, our land to subside and surface fissures to undermine our roads. Our neighbors, if they cannot afford to sink ever-deeper wells or haul expensive water from elsewhere, are being forced to sell out and leave. State leaders have turned a deaf ear to our pleas for relief.
In a recent edition of the Herald/Review, your "Good Morning" columnist writes about the new state legislative session that just got under way in Phoenix. Citing information from our "veteran state lawmaker Gail Griffin," he expresses pessimism about the prospects for this session. According to the column, Ms. Griffin describes most of her fellow members on the House Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee as new to the Legislature, unfamiliar with even the most basic water issues, and seemingly dependent upon her for tutoring on the subject. Your columnist, noting the Republican legislative majority and the new Democratic governor, concluded, "it would be fair to say that Rep. Griffin, who has more than two decades of experience at the capital, doesn't anticipate this session will accomplish very much."
This leaves her tax-paying constituents, like me, with the obvious question: "Why doesn't Ms. Griffin display some leadership, use her alleged expertise in water issues, and finally do something to help us?!"