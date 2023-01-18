To the editor:

Increased pumping of Cochise County's underground water for surface use, — much of it being done by huge, for-profit businesses that come here from outside of Arizona — is causing residential wells to go dry, our land to subside and surface fissures to undermine our roads. Our neighbors, if they cannot afford to sink ever-deeper wells or haul expensive water from elsewhere, are being forced to sell out and leave. State leaders have turned a deaf ear to our pleas for relief.

Tags