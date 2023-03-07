Cochise County voters were the only group of Americans who cast votes in 2022 but faced the threat of not having their votes counted. Our votes were held in limbo by two people: Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby (R) and Peggy Judd (R). Both elected officials violated their oath of office and state law by refusing to certify our election results. Were it not for our courts, our voices might never have been heard. (Crosby defied the judge’s order and never voted to certify.)
Crosby and Judd also called for a 100% hand count of the election, even though they were advised it was illegal. When they ordered our elections director to conduct the illegal hand count, she said no. Crosby and Judd’s response was to sue her. The whims and delusions of two people have cost us at least $130,000 as well as untold wasted public employee hours.
Together they created election chaos by disrupting the process, denying certification, and holding our votes hostage. Most importantly, they showed their disdain for democracy by trivializing our vote. They used our vote as a tool to satisfy their whims and bloated sense of self-importance.
But we can change the narrative. We can recall Crosby and replace him with someone who respects the rule of law. Go to www.recalltomcrosby.com, and find out where you can sign the petition if living in his district. Preserving our democracy is easy. All it takes is your signature.