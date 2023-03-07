To the editor:

Cochise County voters were the only group of Americans who cast votes in 2022 but faced the threat of not having their votes counted. Our votes were held in limbo by two people: Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby (R) and Peggy Judd (R). Both elected officials violated their oath of office and state law by refusing to certify our election results. Were it not for our courts, our voices might never have been heard. (Crosby defied the judge’s order and never voted to certify.)

