A county resident may sign up to speak at certain county meetings but only those meetings announced in advance as a right to speak (RTS) meeting. The Board of Supervisors (BOS) meetings I have attended in the last few months have frequently been attended by a pack of divisive, lying wolves. These hateful, nasty people insult our elected officials, slander them and often yell at them. I have never seen anything like it, and the leader of the board does not stop these disrespectful creeps who believe public character assassination is the right approach to being a good citizen of Cochise County. Others who support our elected officials will sometimes clap for what they consider to be positive discussions, and the leader has threatened to expel them from the meeting. No threats were issued by the leader on the Feb. 14 meeting when a woman from Green Valley who seemed to think she lived in Cochise County screamed at Supervisor Crosby and then turned a 90° angle and proceeded to yell and scream insults and lies at County Recorder David Stevens. It was an Oscar winning performance which should have led to her being escorted out of the meeting. I personally am afraid to get near some of these lunatics, and they should be banned from these public meetings if they verbally assault the public and our elected officials. This partisan approach to running our county allowing loud-mouthed liberals to intimidate us is an example of a bigger problem in our country that is shutting down freedom of speech throughout our once free nation. The rules of conduct should be read aloud at the beginning of the meeting, and guests should be reminded of them only once, and after a second disregard for politeness, volume, respect for elected officials and respect for other guests, the individual should be removed from the meeting. If the individual(s) commit repeat offenses, they should be banned from all future meetings. Our BOS leadership must enforce their rules, and apply them fairly to all speakers.