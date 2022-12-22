Shame on your paper and the editor! You have given the entire county a definite misrepresentation of a wonderful, community semi-annual event. Whoever wrote the article should be fired! That person is not a journalist in any means of the profession. Check the facts before you publish! First of all the longtime Palominas parade has been all but disorganized. I, personally, design the flyers announcing the parades (Christmas and July 4th) for the past three years and many other community individuals contribute their talents to making these parades successful. For years, this parade was known as the Palominas Unorganized Christmas Parade because there isn’t any one person or committee in charge of it; it’s a community effort. Because of parade regulations, both Copper Queen Community Hospital (Palominas Rural Health Clinic) and the Legion Riders of Bisbee L.A. Engle Jr. American Legion Post 16 came forth to support these fabulous, long-standing community functions. Additionally, many participants and spectators attend the free carnival provided by the local Church of Palominas following the parade. So your view of a “disorganized” parade is far from being correct. A new article should be written apologizing to the Palominas community for your mistake. We are proud of our community and how it comes together twice a year to celebrate our independence and our holiday season!