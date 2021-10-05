If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor:
Our state and county is suffering from this heinous Biden Democratic administration. Our southern border is wide open to disease, drugs, terrorists, criminals and the totally unsustainable demand on our healthcare, education, welfare, etc. Our gas prices are skyrocketing to as much as $6.30/gallon in California, and inflation is raising prices for everyone.
The failed Biden policies have people sitting at home collecting checks rather than working with effect stalling our entire transportation industry. Not enough truck drivers and not enough dock workers to unload the hundreds of waiting ships. The list of disasters impacting virtually all of us is staggering.
So what does the editorial page of the Sunday (Oct. 3) Herald attack? Their political cartoon attacks the Republican party. They have two huge national editorial letters. One also attacks the Republican party and the other supporting the biggest spending boondoggle in our nation’s history. While this bill pretends to be about infrastructure, 90% of it is liberal pork and schemes to turn the IRS into a ‘Big Brother’ that must be notified of every transaction over $600.
Understand that one trillion seconds is over 31,000 years.
Why does the Herald almost completely ignore the heinous disasters of this Biden administration? Why does it attack the Republican Party that isn’t even in control of our government? Why don’t we hear all the many horror stories of our open border, just 20 miles away from their office? You decide.