A few years ago, SSVEC ended their net-zero program and said that they did so because those with solar energy weren't paying their fair share of maintenance fees. Rather than simply splitting everyone's bills into energy costs and maintenance costs, they chose to discourage the use of solar energy by not crediting what was provided by their solar customers. This was unwise. Had they chosen the split-fee alternative, more users would have been encouraged to install solar panels and reduce the import of fossil fuel-generated electricity moving toward a more localized energy utility. A community not dependent on the outside resources is a stronger community. A community reducing its impact on climate change is a wise and compassionate community.
More recently, in their monthly SSVEC Currents magazine, they went further in expressing concerns about solar installations. It is, of course, true that one can be mislead by contractors only concerned with selling products, even good products like rooftop solar panels. But the caution went beyond that and seemed to fault solar panels as not being effective. There was no mention of the fact that a lot of homes without a good orientation are the real problem. Homes with south-facing roofs are good candidates. A utility with community (not just profit) interests might take a different approach.