… Recorder Stevens was awarded a $1 million grant before the grant agreement was even written.
… our County Supervisors approved the grant without actually seeing it or other related paperwork.
… Recorder Stevens spent over $187,500 of the grant money prior to publishing a Request for Proposal (RFP).
… this money (almost 20% of the grant award) was spent without board approval.
… Recorder Stevens is asking for an extension of this grant that terminated 3½ months ago.
… two vendors seeking contract approval have submitted proper documentation as required by the RFP but the one vendor who was paid (Runbeck Elections Services) has not submitted any of those documents.
… the Contract Specifications of this grant’s RFP closely mirrors multiple features that only one vendor (Authentix) can provide.
… the deadline for proposal submissions was extended to accommodate this particular vendor.
… this same vendor has business ties to Mark Finchem, who is a close friend of David Stevens— both sit on the 3-member board of “Elections Fairness Institute,” an organization that spreads election lies.
… for three consecutive board of supervisors’ meetings, Recorder Stevens has been unable to provide proper paperwork.
The purpose of the grant seeks to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. There has been no substantial evidence of ballot fraud in Cochise County or anywhere else in Arizona. With all of the aforementioned concerns, isn’t it time to scrap this project entirely?