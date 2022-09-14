To the editor:
It's hard to believe anyone, even a newspaper, can still consider Paul Krugman to be a genuine economist. His column of last week on inflation proves, conclusively, he is not.
First, "inflation" is the excess of money, created by the government's printing of money. The excess makes it of less value, and that causes prices to rise.
"Inflation" is NOT the higher prices, but the CAUSE of those higher prices.
Former President Carter, outrageously, tried to blame the United Statesians, calling us "pigs!" Biden has somewhat followed, and, as usual, refuses to take any of the responsibility for it.
In fact, though, as Krugman and Biden will disagree, government causes inflation and government can stop it: Government must cut its spending, must quit its (apparently permanent) waste, fraud and abuse, such as trying to "forgive" student loans, and the billions in giveaways to foreign governments.
There need be no further "pain," which Krugman and the Biden-Harris administration endorse, for us, the already overburdened people.
For one thing, government must obey the Constitution, which would include no more wasteful spending.
For another, don't even briefly consider further stealing more money from the working and producing people.
Absolutely do not consider wage and price controls! Nixon did that and created another of his disasters — but statists and collectivists just will not learn.
Inflation, a government-caused problem, can be ended by government and its component politicians and bureaucrats: Quit wasteful spending.
Michael F.S.W. Morrison
Sierra Vista
